Pakistan issues over 1100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for annual Baisakhi celebrations

New Delhi: In yet another sign of improving relations between India and Pakistan, the latter announced that it has issued visas for Sikh pilgrims who want to travel there for Baisakhi celebrations.

Pakistan said that it has issued over 1100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India.

“The High Commission for Pakistan in India has issued over 1100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations from 12-22 April 2021,” the Pakistani government said in a statement.

“Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions every year,” it added.

The statement further stated that the government of Pakistan issued the visas as a “special gesture” in view of the importance of Baisakhi for Punjabis and Sikhs marking the start of their new year.

“Pakistan High Commission extends special felicitations to all those celebrating this auspicious occasion and wishes the visiting pilgrims a fulfilling yatra,” said the statement.

It also said that the issuance of pilgrimage visas was a part of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines.

“This also reflects the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to faithfully implement the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines,” it added.

There have been signs of resumption of dialogue between the two countries in recent times.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi wrote a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Kahn extending greetings on Pakistan Day.

Modi had said that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan but an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is "imperative" for it.

