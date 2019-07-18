Pakistan lying due to its own compulsions: MEA on ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

India on Thursday said that Pakistan has its own compulsions due to which it is lying the way it is over the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav who is languishing in a Lahore jail. "I think they have their own compulsions, as to why they have to lie to their own people," Minister of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He also dismissed Pakistan's claims of victory at the world court and said that it seems they are reading a different verdict. "They are reading from a completely different verdict. The main verdict is in the 42 pages. They do not have the patience to read, they can read the 7-page press release," he said.

Raveesh added that Pakistan has been directed by the ICJ to deliver immediately. Quoting the ICJ, the MEA spokesperson said: "Judgment is final, binding and without appeal".

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had briefed Parliament on ICJ verdict and called on Pakistan to "release and repatriate" Jadhav. "Kulbhushan Jadhav is innocent of the charges levelled against him. No forced confession, that too without legal representation and due process, will change this fact," Jaishankar said.

"A continued stay of execution, in the judgement of the Court, constitutes an indispensable condition for the process of effective review and reconsideration," he added.

Lauding the judgement, Jaishankar said, it is "not only a vindication for India and Jadhav but for all those who believe in the rule of law and the sanctity of international conventions."

The ICJ had on Wednesday ruled in favour of India asking Islamabad to give India consular access to Kulbhushan. The ICJ declared that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further "delay of his rights."

The court unanimously found that it had jurisdiction in the case and by a vote of 15-1, pronounced its verdict, with the sole dissenting Judge being Ad Hoc Judge Tassdduq Hussain Jillani was is the former Chief justice of Pakistan.