Pakistan

Pakistan national apprehended by BSF along border in Punjab

A 30-year-old Pakistan national has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in Punjab on Sunday, officials said.

New Delhi: A 30-year-old Pakistan national has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in Punjab on Sunday, officials said.

The man has been nabbed by the force at around 10 am from near the Hussainiwala India-Pakistan retreat ceremony area in Ferozepur sector.

The man, being grilled by a joint team of the paramilitary force, intelligence and state police officials, had reportedly crossed over the border and came up to the fence when a BSF patrol intercepted him, they said.

The man has informed the officials that his name is Shabaz and he is a resident of Pindi village in Kasur district of Pakistan.

Six face masks, few empty plastic bottles and a matchstick has been recovered from the man, they added.

