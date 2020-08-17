Pakistan may deploy Chinese UAVs at LoC to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan is planning to deploy medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) at Line of Control (LoC) to create further unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports. Security agencies sources said that Pakistan is procuring Cai Hong-4 (CH-4) UAV from China in big numbers in order to unleash mayhem in Kashmir valley.

It is learnt that a 10 member-team of Pakistan Army led by Brigadier Mohammad Zafar Iqbal has visited China to review the procurement process. The Pakistan Army team recently visited China for factory acceptance test for items procured from Aerospace Long-March International Trade Company (ALIT) in China.

Iqbal had earlier visited China in December 2019 for factory acceptance test of first tranche of Cai Hong-4 for which delivery was to commence in 2020.

The CH-4 has a take-off mass between 1,200-1,300kg depending on the variant. It can also carry a wide range of payloads. The UAV is already in service with military forces including the Iraqi Army and the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

Few days ago, intel reports had revealed that Pakistani Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandos are giving arms training to Talibani and Afghani terrorists in secret places of Afganistan. The report added that these terrorists are planning to launch attacks on security establishment and patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir.

The report also claimed that different terrorist outfits in Kashmir were working in tandem with each other to launch terror attacks in the valley and facilitate infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan.