The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing continuously not only in the country but also abroad. Now even the people of Pakistan, who have enmity with the neighboring country and India, are also starting to admire Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi's speech from the Red Fort on August 15 is being praised a lot there too. Abdul Basit, former Pakistan diplomat and Pakistan's High Commissioner to India, is seen praising PM Modi's speech in a video.

Praising the speech of Narendra Modi, Abdul Basit said that Modi is a very good orator and his speeches are always lively. He attracts the public towards him with an impact in his speeches. In this speech, as usual, he spoke new things for the people of the country and said that in the next 25 years, India has to be made from developing to developed country. He also talked about corruption and women empowerment. The speech he gave, a leader should give speech like this.

However, Abdul Basit also disagrees on some things of PM Modi. He said that Narendra Modi has told his people about freedom from the mentality and symbols of slavery. I am not able to understand that he is only considering the British period as slavery or is also including the Mughal Raj, because during the tenure of Narendra Modi, the names of many such places have been changed from the Mughal period were connected.

Imran Khan Praises India

Let us tell you that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan has also praised the policies of India and PM Narendra Modi many times in the last few months. While praising India at a recent rally, Imran showed a video of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and said that it is called Azadi.