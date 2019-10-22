close

Pakistan

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation along LoC in J&K's Poonch, injures 2 civilians

The Pakistan Army resorted to firing in Balakot area of ​​Mendhar sector in the district. The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing.

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation along LoC in J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch, injures 2 civilians

At least two civilians were injured on Tuesday when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Live TV

The Pakistan Army resorted to firing in Balakot area of ​​Mendhar sector in the district. The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army had requested through an established channel of communication that no ceasefire violations will be undertaken as a diplomatic community and journalists were to be conducted along the LoC. The Indian Army respected the request.

But on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire. Several school children are stranded in their schools at the LoC as Pakistan continues their firing. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

PakistanPakistan ceasefire violationLoC PakistanJammu and Kashmir
