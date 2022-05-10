हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lashkar-e-Khalsa

Pakistan’s ISI creates new outfit 'Lashkar-e-Khalsa', recruiting Afghan fighters for terror activities in India

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk to bring pro-Khalistan supporters and anti-India supporters in Kashmir on a common platform. 

Pakistan’s ISI creates new outfit &#039;Lashkar-e-Khalsa&#039;, recruiting Afghan fighters for terror activities in India
Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned that Pakistan’s notorious spy agency ISI has created another terrorist group called ‘Lashkar-e-Khalsa’ for disturbing the peace in the country.

In its warning, the IB also said that the newly group ‘Lashkar-e-Khalsa’ is active on social media and recruiting people to execute its nefarious designs. The intelligence inputs, according to news agency ANI, said that the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has created this group to destabilize peace in the country.

"A Pakistani Intelligence Operative using the pseudonym "Amar Khalistani" is actively making efforts to cultivate new recruits through a Facebook ID to plan terrorist activities in the country," the IB said in its warning.

“It has also been learnt that ISI is planning to establish this new outfit namely "Lashkar-E-Khalsa" very soon in which they will recruit Afghan nationals for terrorist activities in India especially Jammu and Kashmir," it added.

The IB document further said that Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) "Amar Khalistani "is reportedly managing multiple Facebook pages under the name of "Azad Khalistan and Kashmir".

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk to bring pro-Khalistan supporters and anti-India supporters in Kashmir at a common platform. The idea behind the K2 desk is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir, it said.

On Monday, an explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway. 

 

Tags:
Lashkar-e-KhalsaPakistanISIAfghan fightersTerrorismIndiaKashmir-Khalistan Desk
