Amid reports of Pakistan supplying weapons to Ukraine in war against Russia, the Russian Ambassador to India has reacted sharply saying that Moscow is monitoring these reports very closely. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that Moscow is taking these reports very seriously as these influence the on-ground situation and are anti-Russia activities.

"There have been reports and information about such instances, we take this information very seriously. Such examples, if confirmed, is a very explicit anti-Russia action that we cannot ignore. And as I said, we have watched very closely the news and the reports and take them very seriously because they influence the situation on the ground very directly and do not go contrary to the efforts aimed towards the quickest and fastest, peaceful resolution of the conflict," said Alipov.

#WATCH | On reports of Pakistan sending arms to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov says, "Yes, there have been reports and information about such instances, we take this information very seriously. Such examples, if confirmed, is a very explicit anti-Russia actions… pic.twitter.com/ycJbFnnDvo — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

It may be recalled that while India has close ties with Russia, Pakistan has been trying to get into the good books of Russia reportedly to get advanced weapons. Russia and India have inked several deals for weapon supply including S-400 to New Delhi to counter the threats from China and Pakistan.

Responding to the question of delivery of S-400 anti-aircraft version of the missile system, designed to destroy aircraft, cruise, and ballistic missiles, Denis Alipov said, "As far as the S-400 deliveries are concerned they have been going on track and the chiefs of the Russian companies involved in those supplies have come on record confirming the supplies will be concluded in time and according to the schedule mutually agreed with our Indian partners. We are speaking about the completion of deliveries by the end of next year."

Alipov said that the Russia-India relations are touching new highs and are progressing smoothly. "As the figures say we are very much satisfied with the economic development between our countries (India-Russia). The trade is on the rise...We've been cooperating in various spheres of economy, we maintain the dialogue in various advanced spheres of economy and science and technology. The cooperation in nuclear energy has been very successful, we remain the only country which practically cooperates with India in this area of nuclear energy, peaceful use of nuclear energy...," he said. (With ANI inputs)