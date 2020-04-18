Pakistan troops shell areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Degwar sector

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Saturday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the shelling, he said. "At about 8.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector," the spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.