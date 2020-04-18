हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan troops shell areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Degwar sector

Pakistani troops on Saturday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

Pakistan troops shell areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Degwar sector

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Saturday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the shelling, he said. "At about 8.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector," the spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received. 

Tags:
PakistanJammu and KashmirPoonchLine of control
Next
Story

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total now 95
Corona Meter
  • 14792Confirmed
  • 2015Discharged
  • 488Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47M31S

Taal Thok Ke: When Maulana Saad will get arrested?