Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J&K, Jaish-e-Mohammad planning IED attack on forces: DGP Dilbag Singh

New Delhi: Pakistan is trying to send terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir through several areas and is planning to attack security forces, the Union territory's Director General of Police said on Tuesday (June 23).

"We have reports that JeM terrorists are planning to implement IED based attack against security forces. We are fully alert," DGP Dilbag Singh said in Budgam today. "Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists are being sent by Pakistan agencies to Jammu and Kashmri Kashmir through Nowshera, Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara-Keran sectors. Our border and hinterland grids are alert and are working in coordination," he said.

A CRPF jawan was martyred and two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandzoo area of Pulwama on Tuesday. According to the Army, two AK-47 have been recovered from the site of encounter and the joint operation is still in progress.

Jammu and Kashmir police DGP said, “On a credible police input an operation was initiated by Pulwama police at village Bandzoo early this morning along with local Army and CRPF units. He added that two terrorists were killed while one CRPF jawan was injured who later succumbed to the injuries. The CRPF jawan got injured when the terrorists opened fire at the cordon party.

The terrorists have been identified as- Owais Ahmad Bhat, resident of Molu Chitragam, and Azaz Ahmad Ganai, resident of Ramnagari.

A total of 35 terrorists have been killed in June and 108 in 2020.