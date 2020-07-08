Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, injures 2 civilians

At least two civilians were injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army started firing mortars and other weapons in the afternoon. The Indian Army gave a befitting response.

The Army in a statement said, "Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara, North Kashmir on 08 July 2020 in the afternoon hours by firing Mortars and other weapons. A befitting response is being given. Two civilians injured."

A police official said that a ceasefire was again violated by Pakistan this afternoon during community bunkers’ construction in Semari area of Karnah Sector and two civilians got injured. He said that both the civilians were shifted to SDH Tangdhar from where they were shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Both the civilians are in a stable condition and have been identified as Zamir Ahmad, son of Mohammad Abdullah Mughal, and Sadaqat, son of Habib Mirchal, both residents of Semari area of Karnah.

Among the two injured one has suffered an injury in his belly and has been shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar and the other one has received injuries in his foot and has been shifted to the bone and joint hospital Barzulla, Srinagar for advanced treatment an official said.