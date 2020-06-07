हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anti-CAA protests

Pakistan wanted to cause communal unrest in India during anti-CAA protests: Report

Pakistan's ISI had conspired to launch terror attacks in India during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests which erupted across India in December 2019 after the passage of of Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of the Parliament.

An old pic of Shaheen Bagh
An old pic of Shaheen Bagh

The exclusive information available with Zee Media shows that ISI had activated underworld and criminal network to carry our terror strikes in India.

The anti-CAA protests which started in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh caught the imagination of several people across India and similar protests were held in many parts of the country. Though the protests were staged against the CAA, Pakistan's ISI was conspiring to use the situation to cause communal riots in the country.

Pakistan has also planned to target the leaders of right-wing parties and RSS with the help of underworld and criminals, shows the report of Intelligence agencies. This conspiracy was hatched to create communal unrest in India.

The report added that on February 13, global terror group ISIS had mentioned in its mouthpiece Al Naba that it was planning to attack RSS leaders. This claim was taken very seriously by National Investigative Agency.

The Centre has also taken conginizance of the matter and has ordered the Intelligence agencies and NIA to keep a close watch over the activities of different terrorist groups in order to prevent any attack inside the country.

