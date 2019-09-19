close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurdaspur

Pakistani spy sending secret information on Kartarpur corridor arrested in Gurdaspur

A Pakistani spy was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Gurdaspur district in Punjab, which is just 21 km from the international border between India and Pakistan. The spy was apprehended from Tibri Cantt area of the district on Wednesday.

Pakistani spy sending secret information on Kartarpur corridor arrested in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: A Pakistani spy was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Gurdaspur district in Punjab, which is just 21 km from the international border between India and Pakistan. The spy was apprehended from Tibri Cantt area of the district on Wednesday.

The spy was found communicating confidential information on the developments related to Kartarpur corridor from the Indian side to his affiliates in Pakistan. After apprehending the Pakistani spy, the BSF handed him over to Dera Baba Nanak Police, who launched an investigation jointly with central agencies.

Live TV

In the investigation, the spy was identified as 22-year-old Sarvanan Sani, who belonged to Parna village of Begusarai district in the state of Bihar. He was going with a fake name of Vipin Singh and had also sent some photographs and videos containing classified information on Kartarpur corridor and Cantt area. He also had plans to visit Pathankot in Pakistan in the next two-three days.

According to sources, Vipin was promised a payment of Rs 10 lakh to supply the photos and vital information.

Tags:
GurdaspurPakistasni spyBSFPunjab
Next
Story

After Chandrayaan-2, here's all you need to know about ISRO's sun mission Aditya-L1

Must Watch

PT10M21S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 19th September 2019