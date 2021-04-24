Pakistan's Edhi Foundation writes to PM Narendra Modi, offers to send ambulances amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Pakistan's Edhi Foundation on Friday (April 23, 2021) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to send ambulances and support staff to help India deal with the current COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter to PM Modi, Faisal Edhi, who heads the trust, said that the organisation was closely following the COVID-19 situation in India.

He wrote, "We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely."

Faisal personally offered to lead the team to India and said that the Edhi Foundation sympathised with the Indian people in difficult times and they could send 50 ambulances and staff to help the people of India.

He said that the trust would also provide fuel, food, and other necessary amenities that their team will require.

The Edhi Foundation's statement came on a day when India recorded the world's highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases. The country, second-worst coronavirus-hit in the world, reported 3,32,730 new infections on Friday. India's daily jump in cases of 3,14,835 has surpassed the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 2,97,430 cases in January in the United States of America.

India now has a total of 1,62,63,695 coronavirus cases, as per the health ministry's data on Friday morning. India also witnessed 2,263 new deaths that took its total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 1,86,920. While 1,36,48,159 have recovered, there are still 24,28,616 active cases in the country.

It is to be noted that the COVID-19 cases in India have tripled in the past 17 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

