close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan's proposal for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav being evaluated: MEA

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of MEA, says response to the proposal from Pakistan would be given through appropriate diplomatic channels.

Pakistan&#039;s proposal for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav being evaluated: MEA
File photo

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday confirmed receiving a proposal from Pakistan for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national jailed on false charges in the neighbouring country. The ministry said that the proposal is being evaluated and communication channels with Pakistan will be maintained through diplomatic routes.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of MEA, said that Pakistan's proposal for consular access to Kulbhushan is being studied currently and that an appropriate response would be possible only after. "We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of ICJ judgement. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels," he said. "Whatever response is to be sent will be given by us timely through diplomatic channels."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan said that the proposal had been sent and that it was awaiting India's response. This comes a fortnight after Pakistan was rapped at the International Court of Justice which directed Kulbhushan to be given consular access. It has upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts by 15-1 votes. 

ICJ had also suspended the death sentence given to Kulbhushan by a Pakistani military court. This was a massive diplomatic win for India and a slap down for Pakistan which claimed that Kulbhushan was a spy. 

Kulbhushan, 49, was kidnapped by Pakistani security forces in March 2016 on false allegations that he had illegally entered the country. On March 25, 2016, the then Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry had informed the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad of Jadhav`s "arrest." Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 11, 2017.

Tags:
Kulbhushan JadhavICJPakistanMEA
Next
Story

SC transfers all Unnao rape cases to Delhi, orders compensation for survivor

Must Watch

PT21M25S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 1st August 2019