PAKUR ELECTIONS 2024

LIVE Updates | Pakur Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For AJSUP vs INC

The key candidates contesting from the Pakur constituency in 2024 included Azhar Islam (AJSUP) and Nishant Alam (INC), along with several independent candidates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakur is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the voter turnout in the Pakur Assembly Constituency was recorded at 75.63 percent. Pakur falls under the Pakur district of Jharkhand.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Alamgir Alam of the Indian National Congress won the seat, defeating Veni Prasad Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 65,108 votes.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK