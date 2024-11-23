Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823707https://zeenews.india.com/india/palakkad-bypolls-rahul-mamkootathil-secures-congress-victory-by-over-18000-votes-2823707.html
NewsIndia
KERALA BYPOLLS RESULTS

Palakkad Bypolls: Rahul Mamkootathil Secures Congress Victory By Over 18,000 Votes

Mamkootathil secured 58,389 votes as against BJP's C Krishnakumar who garnered 39,549 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 02:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Palakkad Bypolls: Rahul Mamkootathil Secures Congress Victory By Over 18,000 Votes File photo\ANI

Palakkad: In a major boost to the opposition Congress-led UDF, the grand old party retained the Palakkad Assembly seat with its candidate Rahul Mamkootathil winning by a significant margin of 18,840 votes, pushing the ruling Left bloc to the third spot. 

Mamkootathil secured 58,389 votes as against BJP's C Krishnakumar who garnered 39,549 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

LDF candidate Dr P Sarin, the former Digital Media Convener of KPCC who switched to the Left after the national party announced the candidacy of Youth Congress state president Mamkootathil, finished third with 37,293 votes. 

Krishnakumar initially led the race. However, Mamkootathil gained a narrow lead of 1,425 votes in the seventh round of counting and then on, steadily increased his margin in the subsequent rounds. 

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Congress leader Shafi Parambil who polled 54,079 votes defeated 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, the BJP candidate who received 50,220 votes. LDF candidate C P Promod had then finished third with 36,433 votes. 

The present by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Congress' Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK