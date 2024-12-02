Parliament Impasse To End; Modi Govt Announces Dates For Discussion On Constitution In Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha

The Narendra Modi government and the opposition parties on Monday reached an agreement to hold a discussion on the Constitution to mark its 75th year of adoption. The discussion will take place on Dec 16, 17, informed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The minister said that the Lok Sabha to take up a discussion on the Constitution on Dec 13, 14. This comes as a major relief with the Parliament deadlock likely to end now.

The Samajwadi Party might be permitted to bring up the Sambhal issue and the Trinamool Congress-related developments in Bangladesh during the Lok Sabha session, reported PTI earlier today. The opposition has sought an official declaration of dates for a discussion on the Constitution before consenting to the resumption of normal parliamentary proceedings.

"Today, a meeting of all-party Floor Leaders was held with Speaker (Om Birla) today. Since a few days there has been a deadlock in the Parliament, everyone has expressed their concerns over it. We too said that all elected representatives come to the Parliament of India to express their views and the non-function of Parliament for several days now is not good. Everyone accepted this. Several demands have been made by the Opposition. There was a proposal before Business Advisory Committee to have a discussion on Constitution. Government has approved that. On 13-14 December, we will hold discussion on Constitution. The discussion would first be held in Lok Sabha...On 16-17 December, discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha," said Rijiju addressing the media.

The Parliamentary affairs minister also said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked MPs to raise issue of their concern by following the rule. "You can submit a notice for it but creating a ruckus in Parliament and obstructing the functioning is not good," the Speaker told the floor leaders, informed Rijiju.

"It is good that everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow. We will pass the first Bill tomorrow after discussions in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha too, Listed Business will be passed. I appeal once again to all Opposition MPs and Leaders that all agreements that have happened today - we should run the Parliament smoothly...Starting tomorrow, the Parliament will function smoothly - such an agreement has been made. I am hopeful that this will happen..." said the Parliamenatry affairs minister.