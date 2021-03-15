हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Parliament session

Parliament to witness uproar over price rise, farmers protest, MEA Jaishankar to address both the houses

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would make a statement in both houses of Parliament regarding recent developments pertaining to welfare abroad of Indians, NRIs, and PIOs in the COVID situation.

Parliament to witness uproar over price rise, farmers protest, MEA Jaishankar to address both the houses
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commences on Monday (March 15), after a long weekend, as both proceedings for both the Houses were adjourned on Wednesday for four days on account of Maha Shivratri. The opposition-led by the Congress is expected to corner the government over rising fuel prices and ongoing farmers' protest against the three agricultural laws. 

According to the Parliament schedule for Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would make a statement in both houses regarding recent developments pertaining to welfare abroad of Indians, NRIs, and PIOs in the COVID situation.

LOK SABHA

Bills to be introduced

-The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021
-The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021
-The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021
-The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 -The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Live TV

RAJYA SABHA

Bills for consideration and passing

-The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019

Tags:
Parliament sessionBudget Session of ParliamentRising fuel prices
