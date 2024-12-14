Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi To Reply To Debate On Constitution In Lok Sabha Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a key address in the Lok Sabha on Saturday during the ongoing debate marking the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. The Prime Minister’s response is expected to highlight the government’s commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution while addressing concerns raised by opposition leaders.

Debate on Constitution: Key Highlights

The two-day debate, which began on December 13, has seen heated discussions on the historical and contemporary significance of the Constitution. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the debate, emphasizing the collective effort behind the Constitution's creation and its roots in India’s civilizational ethos. Singh strongly criticized attempts to politicize the Constitution's legacy, stating, “Our Constitution is not the gift of a single party; it reflects the values and aspirations of the people of India.”

Singh also lauded the progressive and transformative nature of the Constitution, pointing to the inclusivity that allows individuals from humble backgrounds to rise to the highest positions of power in the country.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Maiden Speech

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her maiden Lok Sabha address, accused the ruling government of undermining the Constitution’s promises over the past decade. “Our Constitution is a ‘suraksha kavach’ (safety armour) that protects citizens' rights to justice, unity, and free expression. But in the last 10 years, this government has worked to break down this ‘kavach,’” Gandhi said.

She criticized the government's policies, particularly lateral entry and privatization, for allegedly diluting reservation systems and weakening social justice. "The Constitution promises social, economic, and political justice. Attempts to dismantle these promises have begun," she added.

PM Modi’s Expected Focus

The Prime Minister’s reply is expected to reinforce the government’s stance on adhering to the Constitution’s principles of inclusivity and progressiveness. Modi’s remarks will likely respond to criticisms from the opposition while showcasing the government’s achievements in governance, development, and upholding democratic values.

As the debate continues, Modi’s speech is anticipated to serve as a key moment in the commemoration of the Constitution’s 75th year and provide clarity on the government’s vision for safeguarding its values.

The winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25, has been marked by disruptions but gained momentum with this significant debate. The session will conclude on December 20, making Modi’s address a highlight of the proceedings.