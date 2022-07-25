New Delhi: Partha Chatterjee's legislative office in West Bengal’s Behala West has been closed for three consecutive days, following his arrest by ED in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam. Constituents of his constituency come to Partha Chatterjee's office for the service they deserve from the MLA. It has been pulled off for the past few days. No one can say when it will open, and it is unknown when the people of the area will get the service.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to the Industries Minister's Naktala house on Friday morning. He was then arrested after a long 27-hour interrogation. Partha's MLA office was opened in Behala West on Friday morning, but was later closed around noon. Since then the lock of the office has not been opened. Naturally, the residents of Behala West became worried.

People of that area came to the office to get services from the local MLA. But for the past three days, the workers working there have not been seen around the MLA office. In 2001, Partha became an MLA for the first time after defeating CPM top leader and second time MLA Nirmal Mukherjee. After that, he rented this office in Behala Manton, adjacent to Diamond Harbor Road, and started his legislative office.

TMC leader used to refer to this legislative office as lucky in his political life. Because, he rose in this office after becoming a legislator for the first time after leaving the top post of a non-governmental organization and joining politics. In 2006, Partha won and became the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. Later, handled the responsibilities of the Minister of Industry, Education, Information Technology and Council of the State.

But now there is a big lock hanging on that legislative office. The crowd of workers-supporters inside and outside the office that used to surround Partha from morning till night is gone. Leaders and workers do not have bike and car transportation. A temporary seating area was also constructed on the road adjacent to Diamond Harbor Road in front of the MLA's office during the education minister's tenure before the last assembly elections. After winning fifth time in 2021, that temporary seat was made permanent. Where Partha used to sit alone. There is also a lock hanging there.