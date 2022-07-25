The activity started at SSKM early in the morning amidst the rain. Pursuant to court orders, 'sick' Partha Chatterjee, who is in ED custody, should be sent to Bhubaneswar AIIMS. Only two to two and a half hours time. Meanwhile, Partha reached the capital of Odisha from the capital of Bengal. On the way, the media got the chance to be face to face with Partha only for a few moments. The minister was asked how he is? However, He did not say anything even after going to Odisha on Monday. Listened to the questions of journalists, he just shook his head and gently put his hand on his chest. Partha then pointed out that he is not well.

Incidentally, Bankshal court ordered to send Partha to SSKM last Saturday in SSC corruption case. But the ED claims that the minister is 'completely fit'. The 'unsatisfied' central agency filed a case in the Calcutta High Court as to why he was admitted to SSKM despite the two-day ED custody order. Partha is healthy or sick, a lengthy question-and-answer session occured between the ED and the minister's lawyers on Sunday. Finally, court ordered that Partha should be taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS by air ambulance from SSKM Hospital on Monday morning.

Besides, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been instructed to have a team consisting of doctors from Cardiology, Nephrology, Medicine, Endocrinology departments. They will check the health of Partha. The court directed AIIMS Bhubaneswar to submit a report on Partha's physical condition by 3 pm on Monday and to give a copy of the report to the investigating officer, SSKM Hospital and Partha's lawyer. Partha's physical examination has already started according to that order.