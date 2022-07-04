SRINAGAR: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for giving “patronage” to terrorists while referring to ‘Talib Hussain Shah, who as per the police reports, was planning to carry out major attacks on Amarnath Yatra. Talib Hussain, who has been identified as IT cell in-charge of BJP's Minority Morcha in Jammu, was recently arrested with another terrorist Faizal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama.

Highlighting the Pulwama attack, the PDP Chief on Monday told ANI, “Such incidents have happened in past as well, BJP is giving shelter to the terror elements and using them for their political mileage.”

The recent arrest of two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Faizal Ahmed Dar a resident of Pulwama and a “wanted” terrorist Talib Hussain, has invited all-around attack on the BJP. The leaders from Congress as well as other regional parties here including former PDP chief Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have severely flayed the BJP for allegedly patronising shady elements like Talib Hussain in its organisation.

A letter also went viral on social media, stating Talib's appointment in the BJP. “Mr Talib Hussain Shah, at Drag, Kot Ranka, Budhan, District Rajouri, shall be the new IT & social media in-charge BJP Minority Morcha Jammu province with immediate effect (sic),” the order copies of the same were sent to senior BJP leader Ashok Kaul and the national president of its Minority Morcha.

ALSO READ:Mehbooba's controversial statement on Nupur Sharma

Notably, Talib’s Facebook profile was taken down following his arrest on Sunday as photos showing him with BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina, Lok Sabha MP from Jammu Jugal Kishore, and other senior J&K leaders and functionaries were being circulated on social media.