PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti moved from guest house where she was detained

After over three months, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was shifted from the place where she had been detained since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Mufti has now been moved to a government-owned house located at MA Road in Srinagar. She was earlier kept at Chashme Shahi, a guest house.

The decision to shift the former J&K CM was taken due to the onset of winters. Her daughter Iltija Mufti, who operates Mufti's Twitter account on her behalf, had also written to the Srinagar deputy commissioner to move her mother out of Chashme Shahi owing to the weather conditions.

Earlier this month, Iltija asked the district administration to shift Mufti to a suitable place to deal with winters as the former CM is not keeping well. She also added that if anything happens to Mufti, the "Indian government will be responsible."

Meanwhile, in her letter to the Srinagar deputy commissioner, a picture of which was posted on Mufti's Twitter profile, Iltija wrote, "As you are aware my mother Ms Mehbooba Mufti, former CM J&K, has been jailed since August 5. A doctor recently ran multiple tests on her as she was not keeping well. As per those tests, her Vitamin D, hemoglobin and calcium levels are low."



"The accommodation she is currently lodged in is not equipped for Kashmir's harsh winters. Keeping in mind these points, I would like to request you to shift her to another location more suitable. I hope you will address this problem urgently," she added.

Mufti and several other political leaders, including erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir's former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar, have been under detention in Srinagar after the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370, which ended the special status given to J&K and divided the state into two Union Territories (UTs).

While Omar Abdullah was detained in Hari Niwas, Farooq Abdullah was detained under PSA (Public Safety Act) at his own home on Gupta Road in Srinagar. Omar, will, however, continue to stay at Hari Niwas as there have been no complains from his side. Other important leaders will be moved to MLA hostel at MA Road in Srinagar, government sources informed.