Pegasus report

Pegasus row: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM of treason, demands SC appointed probe into the issue

The Congress leader accused the government of using Pegasus spyware as a weapon against opponents. Rahul Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. 

File Photo (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (July 23, 2021) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah used the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions. 

The Congress leader while accusing the government of using Pegasus spyware as a weapon against opponents said that "the only word for this is treason.”

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. 

While addressing media at Vijay Chowk today, Rahul Gandhi also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

"They have used it in Karnataka, they have used it to scuttle probes, they have used it against the Supreme Court and against all the institutions of this country," he alleged.

"And this has to be investigated and the Home Minister has to resign," the Congress leader demanded.

“A judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted and the home minister must resign," he told reporters.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s statement, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore dared the Congress leader to submit his phone for investigation if he believes it was tapped. BJP leader also asserted that no one's phone has been tapped illegally by the Modi government.

