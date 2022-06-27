New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda lauded the people of Uttar Pradesh for the resounding victory in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-polls, saying it shows that the people have faith in the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a major setback to the Samajwadi Party, BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won the Lok Sabha by-poll in Rampur defeating Samajwadi Party`s handpicked candidate Asim Raja, while BJP`s Dinesh Lal Yadav defeated SP`s Dharmendra Yadav in Azamgarh.

Nadda told ANI on Sunday, "The historic victory in Rampur and Azamgarh shows that the people of the state have faith in the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I express my gratitude to the people of the state," adding "The way people are voting for the BJP across the country and making us victorious shows that they have unbreakable trust in PM Modi. I congratulate the Chief Minister, state unit chief and his entire team on the victory."

Noting that the Samajwadi Party had won the last election in Rampur and Azamgarh, Nadda said that this time the BJP has secured victory in both the seats "with a big margin". Enumerating the work done by the state government in cooperation with the Centre, the BJP's national chief said the women of Uttar Pradesh have become more secure, strict action has been taken against the criminals and the law and order have been established in the state.

He further said, "The double-engine government of the Centre and the state have freed the state from the atmosphere of fear. The mafia that was dominant on the roads is now confined to the jails. Those who created the atmosphere of fear and themselves scared. The development works have benefited every family."

The BJP chief also lauded the victory in Tripura Assembly by-polls in which the saffron party pulled off the victory on three out of the four seats where elections were held, and congratulated the chief minister who also won the election.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the historic victory in the by-election in Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is a result of the welfare policies of the `double engine BJP government`. "The historic victory in the by-election in the Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is the result of the welfare policies of the `double engine BJP government` under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister. This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of the BJP. Thanks, people of Azamgarh!" tweeted Adityanath in Hindi.

"With the victory on two seats in UP, we have also won three out of the four seats in Tripura Assembly by-polls. Chief Minister Manik Saha has also won by a big margin. I congratulate him and express my gratitude to the people of Tripura," Nadda said."The BJP is securing historical victories in various other local body elections in the country, I thank the people of the country for it," ANI quoted Nadda as saying.

BJP bags 3 out of 4 seats, CM Manik Saha wins from Bardowali

Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Manik Saha won the assembly poll from the Town Bardowali constituency by a margin of 6,104 votes, the Election Commission said. The BJP also bagged victory on three out of four seats in the Tripura bypolls while the Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman won from Agartala seat by 3,163 votes.

The BJP won Town Bordowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma seats respectively. The bypolls in Tripura were crucial for Manik Saha, who replaced Biplab Kumar Deb last month. The dentist-turned politician himself was a candidate and fought his first-ever direct election to save his CM seat.

Saha was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on May 15. The BJP decided on leadership change in the state a year ahead of the Assembly elections by replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with Saha as the Chief Minister.

After Manik Saha was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tripura, the BJP has once again taken recourse to its old mantra to beat anti-incumbency by changing the face in a poll-bound state. Saha joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March this year.

Notably, the bypolls were necessitated in these seats due to the resignations of the legislators in two seats, disqualification of an MLA in one, and the death of one of the MLAs midterm.

Congress flays attack on party workers in Tripura, demands probe

Congress on Sunday strongly condemned the "mindless attack" on Congress Bhawan and "brutal assault" on Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President, Birajit Sinha and other Congress workers allegedly by "BJP goons", after the thumping victory of Congress party candidate Sudip Roy Barman in the Agartala bypoll. A three-member senior leaders delegation of the Congress party led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and Naseer Hussain will visit Tripura today to take stock of the situation and make a report on this "heinous attack".

"This barbarous attack happened even as the police passively looked on while BJP goons vandalized properties and carried out blatantly violent attacks on our party office bearers. It is utterly shameful that the police stood as mute and complicit spectators while the goons stormed the office and attacked our office bearers. The BJP goons were freely roaming with rods and sticks and threw stones inside the office," the official statement by the Congress party read issued by party secretary KC Venugopal.

The PCC President sustained injuries and is admitted to the hospital following the attack. "This cruel act happened after the Congress Party candidate Sudip Roy Burman emerged victorious in the prestigious bypoll for the Agartala assembly seat. Earlier, the BJP goons had mercilessly attacked Burman and he has sustained serious injuries. The desperate BJP is unable to accept the verdict of the people and they are once again letting lose their goons to attack our offices and office bearers," the statement read.

The Congress party demanded an apology from the BJP President JP Nadda and an investigation by Home Minister Amit Shah into why these attacks occurred. It also urged the authorities to take strict action against the culprits and ensure the safety of Congress Party offices and office-bearers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the `vicious` attack on party leaders and workers allegedly by BJP goons following Congress` win in the Agartala assembly bypoll.

(With ANI Inputs)