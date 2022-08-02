Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the names of seven more districts in Bengal. Murshidabad district has been divided into three parts. After that, the state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury gave a strong response. Adhir claims, "erasing the name of Murshidabad district from history! people will not forgive you." Mamata announced the names of seven new districts on Monday. Murshidabad district has been divided into three districts. Murshidabad was broken up into Murshidabad, Baharampur and Kandi. Similarly, North 24 Parganas have been divided into three and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Bankura have been divided into two. A total of five districts have been broken into 12 districts. Seven districts have been added to the map of Bengal.

And in this context, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Congress will not accept the name change of the district which is associated with history. I believe the people of Bengal will not accept this name change. People will not forgive those who are breaking the district which is included in the history of Bengal. Congress has protested this decision of Mamata. Didimani is trying to erase the history of Bengal by breaking Murshidabad district. The people of Murshidabad and Bengal will not accept it. The tradition and history of the district cannot be erased like this. Even if the district is divided, the identity associated with the name of the district cannot be changed." He said that the name of Murshidabad is associated with the identity, history and tradition of the district.

Also Read: SSC Scam: Woman throws CHAPPALS at Partha Chatterjee, says 'I would have found peace IF...'

Historical Importance of Murshidabad

According to Adhir, the Congress will steadfast in maintaining the tradition of the district. He claims, "If necessary to keep the name of the district intact, the Congress will launch a movement across the state. Adhir Chowdhury said, the historical importance of the territory of Murshidabad is immense. Mamata Banerjee wants to break this district into three parts. If Baharampur and Kandi are separate districts then there will be no Murshidabad with that name. The name Murshidabad will be deleted from that territory."

New Districts in Bengal

After coming to power in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee increased the number of districts one after another. Many large districts have been divided into two. This time, seven districts were increased in Bengal. One district was divided into several districts. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the names of the new seven districts at Nabanna on Monday. North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Bankura, Murshidabad districts are being broken up. Adhir also objected to the division of Murshidabad district into three parts.

Also Read: SSC Scam: 86 Jawans, Convoy of 6 vehicles - 'TIGHT SECURITY' arrangement for Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukherjee

Mamata Banerjee announced that Bengal will get seven new districts, the names of which are- 1) Sundarban, 2) Ichamati (this district will consist of Bangaon sub-division of North 24 Parganas and Bagda), 3) Basirhat (name not final), 4) Ranaghat, 5 ) Bishnupur, 6) Baharampur and 7) Kandi (including Jangipur and Kandi subdivision areas). As a result, the number of districts in Bengal is increasing from 23 to 30.