A woman threws CHAPPALS at Partha Chatterjee. The woman threws CHAPPALS at his car as he was leaving Joka ESI Hospital, where Partha was brought for a health check-up on Tuesday. Although the shoe did not hit Partha. It fell on his car. The woman name is Shubhra Gharvi. His house is in Amtala. The woman's regret is that her thrown shoe did not fall on Partha, "I would have found peace if the shoe had fallen on his head."

The Shoe-Throwing Incident

It happened at the time when Partha was being taken out after health check. He was brought to Joka for medical examination. The woman also came there for health check-up. As soon as she saw Partha, she removed two shoes from her feet and threw them at Partha. Partha, however, was in the car. Later the woman said, "They have crores of rupees. Bought flats in several places in Kolkata. Coming to the hospital in a big car. This is our problem. We can't see proper doctors. That's why I threw shoes. I would have found peace if the shoe had fallen on his head.''

Also Read: SSC Scam: 86 Jawans, Convoy of 6 vehicles - 'TIGHT SECURITY' arrangement for Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukherjee

The woman, a resident of Amtala, is a mother of one child. She has a daughter. She is now studying in higher secondary level. Shubhra was asked, why did you do this? Her answer is Shubra's explanation. However, at the same time, she said, "It is an expression of our anger. Thousands of people did not get jobs for them. An expression of all their anger.''

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee will keep an 'EYE' on everyone; Opposition says 'CHARITY begins at home'

It can be seen that she is a housewife of a common middle class family. However, Shubhra roared when she asked why she threw the shoe. Her question, "Why not? He bought a flat with poor people's money.'' After Partha's car left, she was surrounded by journalists.

Extra focus on security

After 48 hours as ordered by the court, the medical tests of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were again conducted at Joka ESI Hospital today on Tuesday. ED had an extra eye on Partha-Arpita's security. 6 cars are arranged in convoy. 86 soldiers of the Central Army are in charge of the security of Partha-Arpita.

Explosive Arpita

Arpita Mukherjee makes explosive remark in front of reporters on Tuesday. She said, "This money is not mine. This money was inserted into my house in my absence and without my knowledge."