ARPITA MUKHERJEE PARTHA CHATTERJEE CASE

SSC Scam: 86 Jawans, Convoy of 6 vehicles - 'TIGHT SECURITY' arrangement for Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukherjee

According to ED sources, Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will be taken to ESI Hospital from CGO Complex after 10:30 PM on this day. Significantly, a convoy of 6 vehicles has been prepared for them. 86 Jawans arrived at the CGO complex in the morning. There are also senior officials of the ED.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were remanded in ED custody for 10 days on the orders of the court.
  • Arpita Mukherjee claims that all the recovered money belongs tp Partha Chatterjee.
  • Partha Chatterjee on the other hand claims that he knows nothing about this.

Enforcement Directorate has stepped up security for Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. The court ordered their medical examination every 48 hours.  Accordingly, Partha and Arpita's medical tests will be conducted again on Tuesday at Joka ESI Hospital. ED's convoy will consist of 6 vehicles. 86 soldiers of the central force are in charge of the security of Partha-Arpita, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the school recruitment corruption case.

Medical Examination

According to ED sources, Partha and Arpita will be taken to ESI Hospital from CGO Complex after 10:30 PM on this day. Significantly, a convoy of 6 vehicles has been prepared for them. 86 Jawans arrived at the CGO complex in the morning. There are also senior officials of the ED. As per the order of the court, the entire process will be conducted under tight security. At the moment, Partha and Arpita are being interrogated. Interrogation is going on sometimes separately, sometimes together. Partha was interrogated face to face with Manik Bhattacharya also. Meanwhile, Partha and Arpita are scheduled to be taken for medical examination again on Tuesday.

Money Belongs to Whom

Partha and Arpita were remanded in ED custody for 10 days on the orders of the court. They has already recovered billions of rupees. Multiple properties have been traced. Investigators will present his details to the court on Wednesday. Arpita claims that all the recovered money belongs tp Partha. Partha on the other hand claims that he knows nothing about this. The claims of the two are opposite to each other. 

Investigators are gathering details about the bank accounts traced to Partha and Arpita. Information is being collected by going to some place or the other almost every day. CCTV footage is also being collected from the flats where the money has been recovered so far. Investigators are also video recording the interrogation of the two. 

Arpita Mukherjee Partha Chatterjee Casearpita mukherjee belghoria flatEDESI HospitalJokaMamata Banerjee

