Supreme Court

Permanent Judges in Punjab & Haryana HC: SC Collegium's nod to appoint 10 additional judges

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took the decision in its meeting held on October 7 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Friday (October 8).

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Additional Judges whose names have been approved are -- Justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri, and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

In another decision the Collegium, in a meeting held on October 6, has approved the proposal for elevation of the four advocates as Judges in the Karnataka High Court.

The names approved are -- Anant Ramanath Hegde, Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, Siddaiah Rachaiah, and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate J Sathya Narayana Prasad as Judge in the Madras High Court and advocate Manu Khare as Judge in the Allahabad High Court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges. 

