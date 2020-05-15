Petition seeking release of Tablighi Jamaat members withdrawn from Delhi High Court

New Delhi: A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court seeking immediate release of Tablighi Jamaat members put in quarantine centres for almost five weeks, has been withdrawn by the petitioner.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, was told by the counsel for the petitioner that they wish to withdraw the petition as the Delhi government has already directed for release of Tablighi Jamaat members who do not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

The court allowed petitioner Sabiha Quadri, a social worker, to withdraw the plea.

The court was informed on Friday (May 15) that the AAP government has decided to release nearly 3300 Tablighi Jamaat members who have completed mandatory quarantine and show no coronavirus symptoms.

The plea had alleged that many Tablighi Jamaat members were illegally lodged in quarantine centres for more than 35 days and not released despite negative reports of COVID-19. It had also sought constitution of high-level Committee to enquire and investigate as to why and on whose orders were they in prolonged quarantine despite negative reports.

After being exposed to a large gathering on March 31 amid the COVID-19 or coronavirus lockdown many members of Tablighi Jamaat from Markaz Hazrat Nizamuddin were taken out by the authorities and lodged in different quarantine centres in Delhi. Some of them were sent to the centres a few days later after being detained from various mosques.