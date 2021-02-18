Petrol being smuggled from Nepal as rates in India touch Rs 100

New Delhi: After the prices of petrol and diesel register a monumental rise it has been reported that petrol is being smuggled from Nepal.

As the petrol prices are much cheaper in the neighbouring country people from the border areas are buying petrol at cheaper prices and are selling it in India.

As per reports, some people from Bihar's Araria and Kishanganj are crossing the border into Nepal using narrow tracks to smuggle petrol into the country.

Several have been caught by local police and SSB jawans, Livehindustan reported.

While petrol is being sold at Rs 93.50 per litre in Bihar's Araria, it is available at Rs 70.62 in Nepal.

The local police and Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel have stepped up vigilance. Also, the Nepal Police had arrested three people on Monday, who were carrying diesel in a tanker to India. Since the incident, Nepal Police is on high alert.

Also, vigilance instructions have been issued in the border areas since reports of smuggling of diesel-petrol surfaced.

Meanwhile, petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise on Thursday.

The petrol is nearing Rs 100 mark in many cities across India.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.