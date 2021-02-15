हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kendriya Vidyalaya

Physical attendance of Kendriya Vidyalaya students on rise across India post COVID-19 lockdown: Centre

The Ministry of Education stated that regular contact with the parents and guardians is being established by the schools in case of any apprehension from students or parents. "Students are being permitted with the prior consent of their guardians," the official release added.

Physical attendance of Kendriya Vidyalaya students on rise across India post COVID-19 lockdown: Centre
File Photo (Credits: Twitter/Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan)

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education on Monday (February 15, 2021) announced that an average of 67% of 12th standard Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students are physically attending classes across India since the schools reopened after the COVID-19 hiatus. 

The Kendriya Vidyalayas across India have resumed face-to-face teachings for various classes as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state governments. The schools started reopening in October 2020.

"According to the data compiled on February 11, 2021, from all the KVs, an average of 42% students of Class 9, 65% students of Class 10, 48% students of Class 11 and 67% students of Class 12 are physically attending classes all over the country," the Ministry of Education said through a press release.

"These figures are dynamic and trends indicate consistent increase every day. Face-to-face classes for class 1 to 8 have also been started in some KVs where State Governments have permitted to open Schools for junior grades," it added.

The Ministry of Education stated that regular contact with the parents and guardians is being established by the schools in case of any apprehension from students or parents. 

"Students are being permitted with the prior consent of their guardians," the official release added.

The Ministry informed that the SOPs issued by the state and central Governments are being followed completely in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

"All KVs are clearly advised to follow staggered timings for the students of various classes and ensure adequate safety measures including maintenance of proper physical distance in the classrooms. However, for students who are not attending the school, the provision of online classes is also running. Students are also in touch with their teachers through various digital platforms," said the Ministry of Education.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kendriya VidyalayaCoronavirusCOVID-19Schools
Next
Story

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Must Watch

PT11M41S

Toolkit: Big revelation by Delhi Police on toolkit conspiracy