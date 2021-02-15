Physical attendance of Kendriya Vidyalaya students on rise across India post COVID-19 lockdown: Centre

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education on Monday (February 15, 2021) announced that an average of 67% of 12th standard Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students are physically attending classes across India since the schools reopened after the COVID-19 hiatus.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas across India have resumed face-to-face teachings for various classes as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state governments. The schools started reopening in October 2020.

"According to the data compiled on February 11, 2021, from all the KVs, an average of 42% students of Class 9, 65% students of Class 10, 48% students of Class 11 and 67% students of Class 12 are physically attending classes all over the country," the Ministry of Education said through a press release.

"These figures are dynamic and trends indicate consistent increase every day. Face-to-face classes for class 1 to 8 have also been started in some KVs where State Governments have permitted to open Schools for junior grades," it added.

The Ministry of Education stated that regular contact with the parents and guardians is being established by the schools in case of any apprehension from students or parents.

"Students are being permitted with the prior consent of their guardians," the official release added.

The Ministry informed that the SOPs issued by the state and central Governments are being followed completely in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"All KVs are clearly advised to follow staggered timings for the students of various classes and ensure adequate safety measures including maintenance of proper physical distance in the classrooms. However, for students who are not attending the school, the provision of online classes is also running. Students are also in touch with their teachers through various digital platforms," said the Ministry of Education.



