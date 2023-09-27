PM Modi Acccuses Previous Congress Govt Of Ignoring Gujarat, Scaring Away Foreign Investors

Article: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 20th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Science City in Ahmedabad. The summit, which was started by Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, aims to showcase the state’s achievements and potential to the world. In his address, PM said, "Those who ran central govt earlier used to link Gujarat's development with politics. Minister of then central govt used to refuse to come to Vibrant Gujarat...they used to threaten foreign investors and tried to stop them(foreign investors) from coming to Gujarat...even after so much of threatening, foreign investors came to Gujarat"

PM Modi hailed Vibrant Gujarat as a “programme of bonding” rather than just a “programme of branding”. He said that the summit was a reflection of his strong bond with the people of Gujarat, who trusted him and supported his vision for development.

He also recalled how the previous central government tried to undermine Gujarat’s progress by politicizing it and discouraging foreign investors from coming to the state. He said that despite the threats and obstacles, Gujarat continued to attract global attention and investment.

"When Vibrant Gujarat was started, there were no big hotels in Gujarat where foreign guests could stay. Even govt guesthouses used to get full and we used even University guesthouses," Modi said.

He said that Vibrant Gujarat was not only a platform for redevelopment, but also a channel for envisioning the future. He said that the summit was a way to increase the self-confidence of Gujarat and to communicate with the world on equal terms.

PM Modi also expressed his happiness and gratitude for being part of the 20th anniversary of Vibrant Gujarat and congratulated the state government for organizing the event. He also invited the delegates and dignitaries from various countries and sectors to explore the opportunities and potential of Gujarat.