PM Modi, BJP leaders remember Veer Savarkar on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several BJP leaders on Tuesday who remembered Hindutva philosopher Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 136th birth anniversary.

"We bow to Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. Veer Savarkar epitomises courage, patriotism and unflinching commitment to a strong India. He inspired many people to devote themselves towards nation building," PM Modi said in a tweet.

pic.twitter.com/k1rmFHz250 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2019

Savarkar was an independence activist, politician, lawyer, writer and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy.

He was born on this day in 1883.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted saying the "nation will always remember the sacrifices made by him during the freedom struggle".

Tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter, rationalist & reformer, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary today. Nation will always remember the sacrifices made by him during the freedom struggle. #VeerSavarkar pic.twitter.com/1wJ42T8eMg — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) May 28, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Arun Jaitley, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Rajnath Singh also remembered him.

Jaitley said Savarkar's "nationalistic ideals, patriotism and courage guided generations of Indians".

Rathore called him an "epitome of patriotism and true inspiration", while Singh said that "Savarkar`s courage during the freedom movement and his contribution to this great nation will continue to inspire coming generations".