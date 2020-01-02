PM Modi hits out at Congress for opposing CAA, says Opposition doesn't speak against Pakistan

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 2) hit out at the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the Congress was opposing the Constitution while speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

PM Modi said, "Our government brought CAA, but Congress has opposed it. These people have started agitation against Constitution," adding "They are opposing the entry of Dalits and other persecuted people from Pakistan. The atrocities against minorities have been rising in Pakistan. Pakistanis have unleashed injustices against the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains but Congress hasn`t raised its voice."

He further took potshots on the Congress party saying, "They don`t have the time or intention to take on Pakistan. It`s our duty to stand by those who are fleeing Pakistan. It`s our duty to help them."

According to him, "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there, therefore, they were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don't speak against Pakistan, instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees."

"Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to say that today the need is to expose activities of Pakistan at the international level. If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan's actions of the last 70 years."

The Prime Minister, who unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji, said, "I am fortunate that I am beginning the year 2020 from this pious land. I wish this sacred energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of the people of our country."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived here on a two-day visit. On his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was received by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and others.

