PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President and PM after 8 blasts hit nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held telephone conversations with Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, conveying heartfelt condolences.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had telephone conversations with the President and the Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and conveyed heartfelt condolences on his own behalf and on behalf of all Indians at the loss of over one hundred and fifty innocent lives in today’s terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka," further added the statement.

A total of eight explosions shook the south Asian island nation on Sunday killing over 160 people and injuring several hundred.

The PM reiterated the offer of all possible help and assistance to Sri Lanka. He also wished the injured speedy recovery and offered any required assistance for their treatment.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions.

"Prime Minister Shri Modi condemned in the strongest terms the serial terrorist attacks, perpetrated at sites including religious places and during a religious festival. Terming them as cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts, he pointed out that these attacks were another grim reminder of the most serious challenge posed to the entire humanity by terrorism in our region and the entire world," added the statement.