PM Modi meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at G7 summit in France

Biarritz: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the G7 summit hosted by the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects.

"PM @narendramodi met @UN Secretary-General Mr. @antonioguterres on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. The two leaders had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects," the Prime Minister`s Office announced in a tweet.

At the G7 summit, Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held here.

The summit holds significance from India`s perspective particularly for the fact that the Kashmir issue is expected to come up during Modi`s interaction with the leaders of the member countries, particularly US President Donald Trump.

The same was also conveyed recently by a senior official from the Trump administration. India is not a member country of the G-7, and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France.

