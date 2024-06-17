Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758234
NewsIndia
INDIA

PM Modi Meets US NSA, Says India Committed To Boost Strategic Partnership With US

The prime minister reaffirmed commitment to continue to strengthen comprehensive global strategic partnership for the global good and take it to greater heights in the new term.

|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 08:40 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Meets US NSA, Says India Committed To Boost Strategic Partnership With US

NEW DELHI: India is committed to further strengthen its comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after meeting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Earlier, NSA Ajit Doval and Sullivan held wide-ranging talks focusing on the implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

"Met US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," Modi said on 'X'. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Sullivan briefed Modi on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the iCET such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals, and space, among others.

"The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the speed and scale of the growing bilateral partnership in all areas and the convergence of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the PMO said in a readout. It said Prime Minister Modi recalled his recent positive interaction with US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Italy.

The prime minister reaffirmed commitment to continue to strengthen comprehensive global strategic partnership for the global good and take it to greater heights in the new term. In Doval-Sullivan talks, the two sides firmed up a number of significant initiatives to bolster cooperation in several key areas.

Sullivan is visiting Delhi from June 17 to 18, in the first trip to India by a senior Biden administration official after the Modi government came to power for the third term. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior US government officials and industry leaders.

Sullivan's visit to India came three days after Prime Minister Modi and President Biden had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. The top Biden administration official also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools