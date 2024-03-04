PM Modi Praises This BJP Worker Who Came To Welcome Him At Chennai Airport; Know Why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised a BJP worker who came to welcome him at the Chennai Airport. During the interaction, the worker shared the news of becoming a father to twins but also stated that he hadn't met the infants yet. To this, PM Modi told the worker that he should not have come. PM Modi also conveyed his blessings to the kids.

"A very special interaction! At Chennai airport, one of our Karyakartas, Shri Aswanth Pijai Ji was there to welcome me. He told me that his wife had just given birth to twins but he hadn’t met them yet. I told him he shouldn’t have come here and also conveyed my blessings to him and his family," said PM Modi.

A very special interaction!



PM Modi also said that the dedication of party workers makes him emotional. "It is heartening to see that our party has such dedicated and devoted Karyakartas. Seeing such love and affection of our karyakartas makes me emotional," said the Prime Minister.

Later, addressing a rally in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the DMK government, alleging that the state government did not do flood management during the severe inundation Chennai faced last December, but instead did headline management to send out the message that everything is fine. "Amidst all the efforts of the Central Government, the DMK Government has turned its back on the needs and dreams of the people of Chennai. During the troubling times when the cyclone hit here, instead of helping, the DMK government worked to intensify the problems of the people. During crisis, the DMK people do not ensure 'flood management', but 'media management'," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further alleged, "DMK government did not do flood management but media management; the government told the media that all is well during Chennai floods." He claimed that the DMK is upset that it is unable to 'make money' out of central government schemes. Stating that he shares a longtime bond with Tamil Nadu, Modi claimed that some people in the state today are unable to stomach the BJP's growing popularity.