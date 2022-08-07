NewsIndia
PM Modi reacts after wrestler Pooja Gehlot apologises for missing out on Gold at CWG 2022: 'Your medal...'

In the post-match media interaction after winning a bronze medal in women's 50 kg at CWG 2022, Pooja Gehlot said that she wished that the National Anthem be played here (in Birmingham). "But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them," the wrestler added.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 7, 2022) consoled Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot after she apologised for not being able to win the Gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Prime Minister told Pooja, who won bronze in the women's 50 kg category, that her life journey motivates all.

"Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us," he tweeted.

"You are destined for great things ahead...keep shining," PM Modi added.

CWG 2022: Pooja Gehlot defeated Scotland's Christine Lemofack Letchidjio to win bronze

Earlier on Saturday, Pooja Gehlot defeated Scotland's Christine Lemofack Letchidjio 12-2 and won a bronze medal in women's 50 kg. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. 

In the post-match media interaction, she got emotional and said, "I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here (in Birmingham)... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them."

Meanwhile, India's wrestling contingent ended their 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign with all twelve wrestlers earning medals, as Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra confirmed their bronze medals.

With six gold, one silver, and five bronze, wrestling's CWG 2022 haul is equitable to the twelve earned in the 2018 Gold Coast games (five gold, three silver and four bronze).

India has so far won 40 medals at the CWG 2022, including 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

