PM Modi Reminds Cong of Insults Directed at Prez Murmu, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Says, 'Rahul Gandhi Turned BJP Into Pappu'

Budget Session Updates: Even today, the Adani controversy has caused a great deal of commotion in the House. Rahul Gandhi, the previous Congress party president, spoke in the House and, according to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, did so at the appropriate time. He said that the whole Bharatiya Janata Party had turned against Rahul Gandhi as a result of his attack. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary commented during the debate over the motion of gratitude for the President's address that Rahul Gandhi had turned the BJP into a "Pappu." Adhir Ranjan claimed, "Rahul Gandhi's speech has changed the atmosphere completely. The country as a whole is debating Rahul Gandhi's speech. Rahul's words were heard throughout the entire nation. The right person was struck by Rahul Gandhi's arrow."

The leader of the opposition, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, criticised the BJP before to PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha today. Additionally, he charged the Bharatiya Janata Party with planting political seeds. Adhir Ranjan, on the other hand, asserted that the ruling party had raised the subject of the President's caste. Speaking on the casteist politics of the BJP in relation to President Murmu, Chowdhury stated, "Previously, we never heard about the President's caste or religion but for the first time, it is being conveyed across the country that BJP has made an Adivasi President. It has been turned into a political problem... Rahul Gandhi turned you into Pappu, despite your efforts to do otherwise."

However, during his address to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi attacked Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminds Congress of the insults directed at President Droupadi Murmu without specifically mentioning Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Modi recalled the time when Congress was accused of "demeaning" President Droupadi Murmu in reference to Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" comment.

Chowdhury also criticised the centre for its bias towards religion. "The cornerstone for the creation of modern India was laid by Jawaharlal Nehru. Despite the fact that 14% of the population is Muslim, your (BJP) government has neither a Muslim MP nor minister, despite your proclamation that "one earth, one family, one future."

