PM Modi’s Sweet Gesture: Writes Letter To Chhattisgarh Girl Who Sketched Him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to a young girl named Akanksha, who had gifted him a sketch of himself at his event in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on 2nd November. The Prime Minister had appreciated the sketch and asked her to leave her address with him so that he could write to her.

In the letter, the Prime Minister thanked Akanksha for the sketch and complimented her artistic talent. He also encouraged her to pursue her passion for art and keep practicing. He said that art is a powerful medium to express one’s thoughts and emotions.

The Prime Minister also wished Akanksha a happy Diwali and hoped that she would continue to excel in her studies and hobbies. He said that he was proud of her and her generation, who are the future of the country.

This heartwarming gesture from the Prime Minister has won the hearts of many, as it shows his affection and appreciation for the young artists of the country.