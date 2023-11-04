trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683925
NewsIndia
PM MODI IN KANKER

PM Modi’s Sweet Gesture: Writes Letter To Chhattisgarh Girl Who Sketched Him

A young girl named Akanksha had gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a sketch of himself at his event in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on 2nd November.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi’s Sweet Gesture: Writes Letter To Chhattisgarh Girl Who Sketched Him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to a young girl named Akanksha, who had gifted him a sketch of himself at his event in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on 2nd November. The Prime Minister had appreciated the sketch and asked her to leave her address with him so that he could write to her.

In the letter, the Prime Minister thanked Akanksha for the sketch and complimented her artistic talent. He also encouraged her to pursue her passion for art and keep practicing. He said that art is a powerful medium to express one’s thoughts and emotions.

The Prime Minister also wished Akanksha a happy Diwali and hoped that she would continue to excel in her studies and hobbies. He said that he was proud of her and her generation, who are the future of the country.

This heartwarming gesture from the Prime Minister has won the hearts of many, as it shows his affection and appreciation for the young artists of the country.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala