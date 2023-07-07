topStoriesenglish2632048
NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH ELECTION 2023

PM Modi Sets Chhattisgarh Election Tone With Rs 7,600 Crore Development Push

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due by the end of this year.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Modi Sets Chhattisgarh Election Tone With Rs 7,600 Crore Development Push

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of eight projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. During an event held at the Science College ground here, PM Modi also virtually flagged off a new train between Antagarh in the Kanker district of the state and Raipur. He kickstarted the distribution of cards of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme to beneficiaries in the state.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due by the end of this year. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said these new projects will open up ample employment opportunities for the people of the state and ease their lives. The projects will start a new journey of facilities and development in tribal-dominated areas, he said. 

"In the last 9 years, the Centre sanctioned National Highway projects of 3,500 km length in Chhattisgarh, of which projects of 3,000 km length have been completed," he said. "We have been developing infrastructure in the areas which have been lagging in the race of development," the prime minister added. Another benefit of infrastructure which is seldom discussed is that it is related to injustice, he said. 

"The Centre has been providing modern facilities to those who have been facing injustice and lack of facilities for the last several decades," the prime minister said. At the event, the PM dedicated to the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130. 

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of three sections (Jhanki-Sargi (43 km), Sargi –Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD. He also dedicated to the nation the doubling of the 103-km-long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, a 17-km-long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh, and a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric ton per annum in Korba constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded