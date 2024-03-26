Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Rekha Patra, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bengal's Basirhat and one of the Sandeshkhali victims. The senior BJP leader spoke to Patra about her campaign preparations and support among people for the BJP. While talking to her, PM Modi called her 'Shakti Swaroopa'. Shakti is a Hinduism term associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali.

While talking to PM Modi, Rekha Patra narrated the ordeals faced by women in Sandeshkhali.

#LISTEN | The conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rekha Patra, a BJP candidate from Basirhat and one of the Sandeshkhali victims.



She says, "...The situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. If we were allowed to vote freely then this… pic.twitter.com/Y4KB7k1OKE — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

Rekha Patra was the first woman to highlight the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. Patra, who had raised their voice against the alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his cronies, was picked by the BJP as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Saha seat, under which the village falls.

Basirhat, one of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, is currently represented by the TMC. Sheikh, who has been suspended by the TMC, and some of his associates have been arrested in connection with an attack on ED officials and are in CBI custody. The BJP and TMC are contesting alone in the state while the Congress and the Left are contesting the polls in an alliance. (With agency inputs)