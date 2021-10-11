हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit tomorrow: Ministry of External Affairs

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights

PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders&#039; Summit tomorrow: Ministry of External Affairs
Pic courtesy: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format. The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency.

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders` Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday (October 11).

 

 

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights. PM Modi had earlier participated in the SCO - CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. The G20 comprises 20 of the world's major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

 

Narendra ModiG20G20 Extraordinary Leaders' SummitMinistry of External Affairs
