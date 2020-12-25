PM Modi to release next installment under PM Kisan Nidhi and other top events

PM Modi to release PM Kisan installment on Dec 25, interact with farmers

PM Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25, 2020 at 12 noon via video conferencing. With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families. The Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six different States during the event. The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi to release book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday

On former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary today, prime minister Narendra Modi will release a compilation a book of Atal's views expressed in Parliament which has been published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The program will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in formed via a tweet. PM Modi will pay floral tributes and also release the book today.

Farmers to picket toll plazas from Dec 25-27

Announcing the union's plan to intensify the stir, the representatives stated that farmers would block all toll plazas across Haryana for the next three days. The unions have alleged that the Haryana government is threatening and stopping farmers from marching towards Delhi. Moreover, they all stated that the representatives would write to allies of the NDA government urging them to oppose the Centre's stance and request a rollback of the three farm laws.

Low intensity quake measuring 2.3 hits Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today, as per news agency ANI. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at 5:02 am on Friday morning. According to the information, mild tremors were felt in Delhi as well as some areas of NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Diu from today

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Diu from Dec 25 to 28. On Dec 25, the President will inaugurate the Jalandhar Circuit House. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects on Dec 26. On Dec 27, he will visit the Diu Fort.