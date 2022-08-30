PM Modi to visit Kerala and Karnataka, will commission INS Vikrant in Kochi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Kerala on September 1-2. He will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on Thursday.

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 3,800 crores, a day later in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

INS Vikrant is designed by the Indian Navy`s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Vikrant is equipped with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.

Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, at Kalady village near Cochin Airport on Thursday.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around Rs 1000 crore, undertaken by the Port.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects for the construction of storage tanks and edible oil refinery, construction of bitumen storage and allied facilities and construction of bitumen & edible oil storage and allied facilities.

