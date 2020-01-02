PM Narendra Modi urges citizens' support on 'three requests'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to focus on their Fundamental Duties as much as the Fundamental Rights and also requested active support in conserving water and the environment.

He made the call while addressing a gathering during a programme at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur, Karnataka. The prime minister later wrote on Twitter about his three requests. "My three requests to citizens: Focus on Fundamental Duties in addition to the Rights as enshrined in our Constitution. Conservation of the environment. Spread awareness and work towards water conservation," he said.

My three requests to citizens: Focus on Fundamental Duties in addition to the Rights as enshrined in our Constitution. Conservation of the environment. Spread awareness and work towards water conservation. pic.twitter.com/RQSvh79ZiZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2020

Modi also attached a clip of his speech. He asks the saint community to take on the mantle to strengthen India's ancient traditions. "I want to request all the saint community in India and everyone else's active support in understanding our responsibilities and duties and strengthening our ancient traditions," he said.

He also urged everyone to unite in fighting for the conservation of the environment. "I want everyone to support me in my fight against single-use plastics. If you take the step forward the initiative will get a big boost and we will be able to make India plastic-free country."

PM Modi in the speech also hit out at the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the Congress was opposing the Constitution. PM Modi said, "Our government brought CAA, but Congress has opposed it. These people have started agitation against the Constitution."