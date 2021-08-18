हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi's humble background enables him to feel pain of poor and helpless, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Mandaviya was speaking while chairing the 'Aarogya Dhara - 2.0' event to mark the completion of 2 crore treatments under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme.

PM Modi&#039;s humble background enables him to feel pain of poor and helpless, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday (August 18, 2021) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble background enables him to feel the pain of poor and helpless people. He was speaking while chairing the 'Aarogya Dhara - 2.0' event to mark the completion of 2 crore treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme.

The Union Health Minister also expressed that the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is an ambitious scheme that ensures quality and affordable healthcare for the poor and underprivileged people. 

"The scheme has empowered all eligible beneficiaries with cashless and paperless healthcare services benefits of up to Rs 5 Lakhs per family per year. Thus, many disadvantaged sections can afford treatment without turning to moneylenders," he added.

Citing examples from his personal life, Mandaviya said that the scheme has enabled poor people to afford treatment at the same hospital like his well-off peer.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the programme during the virtual event.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, treatments worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore have been provided to date through a growing network of 23,000 public and private empanelled hospitals to patients across 33 States and UTs in the country since the launch of the scheme in September 2018.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiMansukh MandaviyaAyushman Bharat
Next
Story

Tripura board exams 2021: 99 per cent of classes 10, 12 students declared passed

Must Watch

PT8M47S

"Ashraf Ghani, and the family got refuge on the humanitarian grounds", the UAE Foreign Ministry informed