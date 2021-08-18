PM Modi's humble background enables him to feel pain of poor and helpless, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday (August 18, 2021) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble background enables him to feel the pain of poor and helpless people. He was speaking while chairing the 'Aarogya Dhara - 2.0' event to mark the completion of 2 crore treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme.

The Union Health Minister also expressed that the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is an ambitious scheme that ensures quality and affordable healthcare for the poor and underprivileged people.

आज आयुष्मान भारत प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना के तहत 2 करोड़वें लाभार्थी को प्रोत्साहित कर मैं आज खुशी महसूस कर रहा हूँ, और दो करोड़ लाभार्थी तक पहुंचाने के लिये इस योजना से जुड़े अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, डॉक्टर व अन्य सभी को शुभकामनायें देता हूँ : श्री @MansukhMandviya — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 18, 2021

प्लेटफॉर्म पर चाय बेचने से लेकर देश के प्रधानमंत्री पद पर पहुंचे व्यक्ति की सोच कितना दूर तक जाती है, उसका एक उदाहरण ये आयुष्मान योजना है। योजना से गरीब परिवार की चिकित्सा का खर्च मिल जाये, ईलाज हो जाये, तो वो बिना चिंता के दोबारा से आय अर्जित कर सकता है : श्री @MansukhMandviya — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 18, 2021

"The scheme has empowered all eligible beneficiaries with cashless and paperless healthcare services benefits of up to Rs 5 Lakhs per family per year. Thus, many disadvantaged sections can afford treatment without turning to moneylenders," he added.

Citing examples from his personal life, Mandaviya said that the scheme has enabled poor people to afford treatment at the same hospital like his well-off peer.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the programme during the virtual event.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, treatments worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore have been provided to date through a growing network of 23,000 public and private empanelled hospitals to patients across 33 States and UTs in the country since the launch of the scheme in September 2018.